Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

41-year-old William Jeffery Lowder Jr., charged with attempted robbery, held without bond

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m.

According to witnesses, a man walked into the bank and handed a note to an employee indicating he wanted money from the register, but the employee wasn’t behind a working register. The man fled the scene without obtaining any money.

Investigators located the man, identified as 41-year-old William Jeffery Lowder Jr., in the parking lot of a shopping center on Presidential Parkway. He was then transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Annex for questioning.

Following the interview, Lowder was taken into custody. He’s being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond for the charge of attempted robbery.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.