Second man arrested and charged with murder in connection to Larry Mitchell Ball Park shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that took place at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park in late May. This comes after the arrest of the first suspect, Ryan Rozier.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier of East Dublin was taken into custody without incident by the Macon division of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force in conjunction with the Atlanta division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Rozier is being charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct.

WCSO says anyone with information concerning the incident at the Ball Park should call SA Haynes at 478-374-6988 or Captain Trey Burgamy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.