Man arrested after stolen car chase on Riverside Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was recently arrested as a passenger in a Hyundai that was stolen from a nearby county.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Slaughter Jr. is being charged with Theft by receiving stolen property, felony, and Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense.

BCSO says the stolen vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra, and that the man was arrested after deputies stopped the vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive near Holiday Drive. They say the driver of the stolen vehicle is still on the run.