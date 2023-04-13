Man and woman wanted for Monroe County burglary

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Travis Lee Randle and 36-year-old Johnnella A Randle are both wanted for charges of burglary, forgery and theft by taking that took place in Monroe County at Cross Creek Circle.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman are both wanted on several charges.

The suspects were last known to live at 248 Jefferson Circle in Macon. Travis Randle is believed to be driving a gray 2012 BMW 740i with a GA tag #TFZ7123.

Anyone with information on Randle ’s location is asked to contact investigator Marc Mansfield at (478*) 994-7043 ext. 209 or contact your local law enforcement agency.