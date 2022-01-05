MaconThon officially begins a three month intensive program this weekend

They will build a tech enable solution that helps the community.

It contains elements of a hackathon and an accelerator program.

There are 16 candidates who will work in teams of four over the next three months. They will build a tech enable solution that helps the community.

We spoke with the Community Manager of MaconThon, Amber Stewart, about why this program is important for Macon to have.

“It’s an opportunity for people to re-envision their skill sets, and to see transferrable skills,” she said. “Also to see themselves as problem solvers and people who are more than capable of entering the tech and innovation economy.”

Program applications closed in December. You can follow Macon Black Tech on social media to see the program progress.