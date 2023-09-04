Macon’s Labor Day Road Race a family affair

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some spent Labor Day firing up the grill, but about 1,500 people in downtown Macon laced up their running shoes.

Among those people was David Oedel, a race attendee for 33 years. He’s now a member of the Macon Tracks Running Club, which hosted the event.

“It’s kind of a community institution,” he said. He added that he’s seen the race grow tremendously over the years, with this year’s race being one of the largest yet.

The community institution is something 10K runner Cheryl Moore has used to pay homage to family members who have taken part in the run in years past.

“My grandmother walked the 5K when she was living, and my uncle used to run it, so every year I come out and do it in their honor,” Moore said.

Dustin Buttigieg shared how the race has been a bonding experience for him and his son. They’ve run together five times.

“That really brings it all together,” he said. “Something we can all get up for. Come out, have a good day, and then go and get something to eat afterwards.”

For walkers, runners, and those who just want to support a race like this, you don’t have to wait until next year to take part. According to Bonnie Hopkins, Vice President of Macon Tracks Running Club, the organization is planning another run in November. The Macon Music Half Marathon is set to take place on November 4 on the grounds of Carylon Crayton Park.