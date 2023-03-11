Macon’s Francar’s Buffalo Wings closes after 30 years

Owner Carl Fambro hopes to start a food truck for the Macon community in place of the brick and mortar location.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Francar’s Buffalo Wings in Macon has closed due to a lack of employees.

The restaurant, which opened in 1993, moved to Mercer Village in 2009. Owner Carl Fambro hopes to start a food truck for the Macon community in place of the brick and mortar location.

“I’m sure that’s a great loss for that community and for those students in that area,” Rev. Clifford Little, a friend of Fambro’s, said. “We’re just hoping and praying that things work out and he’ll find a way to get it back up and going again or to do something else in the service of the community in the way of food services, but it’s a definite loss for that particular community and for the city of Macon-Bibb.”

Fambro told us Friday he’s grateful to have served the Macon-Bibb community for 30 years.