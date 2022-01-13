Macon’s Carolyn Crayton Park to get more lighting

The area next to Luther Williams Field was designed with youth sports and recreation in mind. Mayor Lester Miller says he hopes more lighting can make it a nice area for sporting events that may run into evening hours.

“We want to make sure we get those lights in those fields done, not only for people to use them here in Macon, but we designed them in such a way where we can host some tournaments just like we used to do with Flag City as well as youth sporting events,” Mayor Miller said.

The commission is dedicating $149,000,00 to the project and using 2018 SPLOST funds. The final vote for the new lights will take place at next Tuesday’s commission meeting.