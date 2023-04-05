Macon’s Capitol Theatre undergoes brand refresh

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s Capitol Theatre is undergoing a name and brand refresh!

You can see that new logo here, based on the iconic theatre marquee. The owners of the venue say after an “excellent partnership” with Hargray over the past five years, and Cox Communications before that the capitol will be quote — “standing on its own again.”

The Capitol Theatre originally opened in downtown Macon in 1916, as a motion picture theatre. It operated for 60 years, until it closed its doors in 1976 for 3 decades. The theatre reopened after an extensive restoration project in 2006 as the Cox Capitol Theatre, as a multi-purpose entertainment venue. In 2013, Macon’s Moonhanger Group entered into a long-term agreement with the Urban Development Authority to manage and eventually purchase the property.

The Capitol Theatre says it will be moving forward without a naming rights sponsorship thanks to growing attendance and support of live music.

There’s a new logo and new website, you can see those here at: https://capitoltheatremacon.com/