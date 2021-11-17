Macon’s 48th homicide takes place on Grier Street, coroner says

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting at a Macon duplex leaves one man dead and another in the hospital. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened behind a duplex in the 700 block of Grier Street around 4:00pm.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the homicide victim as 24 year-old Shawn Watts Jr.

Deputies say a second male, 18-year-old Cleveland Raines , was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

Coroner Jones says this is Macon’s 48th homicide of 2021. Anyone with information in reference to this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.