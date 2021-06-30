Macon woman killed in morning crash along Hawkinsville Road

The crash happened along Hawkinsville Road at the Houston Road south bound exit ramp

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happening Wednesday morning along Hawkinsville Road.

The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received a call around 6:00am about a crash on Hawkinsville Road at the Houston Road south bound exit ramp. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 2009 silver Chevy Impala was traveling south on Hawkinsville Road when it went off the roadway and hit several trees. The Bibb County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 28-year-old Kimberly Fields, of Macon, and pronounced her dead on the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.