Macon woman hit, killed on Old Clinton Road

It happened just before 9:30 Friday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said 65-year-old Irene Stubbs was hit in the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road just before 9:30.

A passerby called in about a woman lying in the road unresponsive.

The vehicle that hit Stubbs left the scene before deputies arrived. No witnesses have come forward, so there is no information on the vehicle involved.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

