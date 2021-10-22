Macon Witches Float this weekend!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– If you make it out to the Ocmulgee River in Macon this weekend, you might see something a little spooky on the water.

ABC Breathe and Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions are partnering to host an event called Macon Witches Float.

This is the first time these organizations have ever hosted this event.

They are hoping the community will come out and help them raise money for “Macon Periods Easier”, a women-led group that raises awareness for menstrual poverty in Middle Georgia.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to come out, have fun, and wear costumes.

“We encourage everyone to be dressed up. So, we say, witches, warlocks, wizards, all are welcome,” said ABC Breathe CEO, Maria Andrade.

The float starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Rafts, innertubes, and paddleboards are all welcome.

Registration is $35 and can be paid when you arrive at the event, or by purchasing a ticket through Eventbrite.

Ocmulgee River Expeditions will bus people out to the shore of the river at Amerson River Park and asks that everyone float at their own risk, as there will be no lifeguard on duty.

You can buy tickets up until the day of the event, however goody bags will only be available for those who bought tickets by October 20.