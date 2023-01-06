Macon Water Authority swears in two returning board members

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority is starting the new year with new board members.

The MWA officially swore in two returning members at Thursday’s board meeting.

Former Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Gary Bechtel was sworn is as chairman after his win in the June runoff election against former district board member Desmond Brown.

The two ran against each other for the chairman seat last year. Bechtel won, but Brown later won a special election reclaiming his district two seat.

Bechtel says he hoping to continue to bring clean water and utilities to the community.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity that has been given to me by the voters of Bibb County,” Betchel said. “Look forward to working and providing clean water, good services to commercial and residential consumers.”

The MWA’s first step for the year is to create an overall plan for storm water and to help out on water issues in south Bibb County.