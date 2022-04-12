Macon Water Authority dedicates building to civil rights pioneer

Herbert Dennard speaks at the dedication

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority dedicated its Support Services Building in honor of Herbert Dennard.

Dennard served on the MWA board for 16 years from 1981 to 1996 and helped implement several policies that still stand today.

Those policies include MWA recognizing Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as an official holiday and also making sure Black employees are not only hired but also advance into management positions.

Dennard spoke Monday about how none of his accomplishments could’ve been done alone.

“We would all get together, discuss issues, argue over issues, fight over issues,” he said. “We would do all those things together, and sometimes that’s how we decided which direction one can go . One can not do it alone.”

Dennard also founded an Afro-American beauty boutique and founded The Georgia Informer, an African American newspaper.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller also proclaimed April 11 as Herbert Dennard Day.

