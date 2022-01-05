Macon Waste Convenience Center to expand hours, open on weekends

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Downtown Macon’s Convenience Center for waste and other materials will be staying open for longer hours.

A press release from Macon-Bibb communications says the center on 1010 11th street will be expanding its hours to allow people more access to unload their trash and other materials. The temporary center is now open 7 days a week, with the new inclusion of weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett says that the decision to expand into the weekends came after listening to the suggestions of those who regularly use the site. Moffett also said, “We have a lot of traffic at this site, which shows us the new Centers placed around the county will be of great service to people.”

The release also says that residents will be able to bring material to more than 10 large dumpsters at the site, which is next to the site of the first permanent convenience center. In order to use the Convenience center though, you must have a valid Macon-Bibb County driver’s license.

Several other sites are supposed to be opened Fulton Mill Road behind Animal Welfare and a site off of Mercer University Boulevard as to give people more access to these services, Mayor Lester Miller says, “Creating several Convenience Centers around the county will make it easier for people to drop off their material rather than driving to a centralized location, and it will cut down on illegal dumping,”

Items allowed at the centers include:

Household Garbage

Furniture

Toilets or sinks

Treated wood (nails should be removed)

Carpet

Old appliances

Tile

Items not allowed at the centers:

Roofing shingles

Sheetrock

Tires

Batteries

Paint

Propane tanks

Concrete

Other liquids or hazardous materials.