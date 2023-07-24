Macon Waffle House robbed early Monday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Macon Waffle House just before 3:00 a.m. early Monday morning.

Deputies said two men with masks, gloves and guns entered the Waffle House on Gray highway, they demanded money from the clerk and once they received it they left on foot.

No one was injured and the investigation is on going.

If you have any details on this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.