Macon Volunteer Clinic is hosting 2 free COVID-19 vaccine events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Volunteer Clinic (MVC) has announced that they will be offering 2 free COVID-19 vaccination events for the community.

According to the release, the events will be available for both walk-ups and pre-registered patients, and that they will holding these events on Tuesday, August 24, and Wednesday, August 25 at 376 Rogers Avenue in Macon. Tuesday’s vaccination event will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m., while Wednesday’s event will start at 3:00 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m.

The vaccines offered at these events will be from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The release says these 2 events are being provided in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort).

Executive Director Nancy White says, “Macon Volunteer Clinic stands with our hospital and community health leaders in urging our friends and neighbors to get vaccinated” and “We believe that the safe, effective and free COVID-19 vaccinations, which prevent serious illness and save lives, are our way out of this pandemic.”

Flyers from the MVC in connection to these 2 events are available below: