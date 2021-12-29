Macon Transit Authority set to unveil new mural

The painting is expected to be finished by the second week of January 2022, weather permitting.

It is commissioned by artist and professor at Georgia College and State University, Abraham Abebe.

His design was voted on by local artists and MTA employees.

Abebe said he wants this mural to represent Macon’s diverse community and the beauty the city has to offer.

“As you can see there’s a bird, the bird is flying that means that the sky is the limit for achievement that we have when it stands together,” said Abebe.

He uses a system called a lazy grid to transfer his design from a small canvas to the MTA wall.

