Macon Transit Authority seeks artists for new mural

It will go on the corner of Poplar and Fifth Streets at the Transfer Station.

The new mural will go on the empty wraparound wall on the corner of Poplar and 5th street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon Transit Authority is looking for muralists and painters to submit designs for a new downtown mural.

It will go on the corner of Poplar and Fifth streets at the Transfer Station. It’s made possible thanks to a grant. The open call is for Georgia based artists to create a visually captivating, Macon-centric painted mural.

MTA Public Information Officer, Jami Gaudet, shared the importance of finishing the mural wall.

“The idea that on this dreary corner, this dreary industrial corner being enlivened with a beautiful piece of art, an eye catching piece of art is really exciting,” Gaudet said. ” I think it’s a morale booster to the entire community.”

If interested in applying:

You should have a detailed proposal, a portfolio, and a resume listing prior experience with a project of this size.

The deadline for design submissions is midnight Sunday, July 25.