Macon Touchdown Club Players of the Week for week 6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Touchdown Club announced its Players of the Week for week six.

The Back of the Week is Jakhari Williams, a junior quarterback from First Presbyterian Day School. Williams rushed 25 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 88 passing yards on eight completions, totaling 319 yards in the Vikings’ game against Mt. Pisgah.

The Lineman of the Week is Caleb Heard, a senior defensive end from Central High School. Heard had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery touchdown in the Chargers’ 27-21 victory over Kendrick.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is Stebin Horne, a sophomore kicker from Stratford Academy. Horne hit a 47-yard game-winning field goal to secure the Eagles’ 37-34 victory over Brookstone.