Macon teenager Brandon Hill dies from injuries after car chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon teenager died this weekend after he was injured in a car chase last month.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says 16-year-old Brandon Hill died around 7:20 Sunday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1 a.m. on August 14. Brandon Hill and another vehicle occupant were seen in a stolen vehicle along Emery Highway. Deputies say the car chase began when they approached the vehicle and the suspects sped off, heading towards Broadway. The sheriff’s office says the teens tried to ram their vehicle several times.

The chase ended when deputies used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) on the suspects’ car. It caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car hit the curb and flipped. It crashed into a power pole, fire hydrant and fence before stopping.