Macon teacher Tangie Herring announces candidacy for Georgia House District 143

District 143 is currently represented by Democrat James Beverly.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Maconite Tangie Herring has announced candidacy for Georgia House District 143.

Herring is a veteran classroom teacher of 30 years and a former Teacher of the Year. She announced her candidacy Wednesday morning at the East Macon Mill Hill Community Art Center.

Herring says she plans to see her hometown thrive. During her announcement, she also expressed concern regarding the violence in the community over the last years. She says she wants to push for safer neighborhoods in Macon, more quality schools, economic growth, and a better access to healthcare.

“Everybody is sitting at the same table, and everybody is a part of the growth that’s happening here in Bibb County,” says Herring. “I think there’s been opportunities lost for a lot of people, and they’re ready to be a part of District 143’s change, and that’s what I plan to do.”

Georgia House of Representatives District 143 is currently represented by Democrat James Beverly.

“I love my hometown and want to see it – and all of its people – thrive,” Herring stated. “I am energized by the people of HD 143 and look forward to hearing from them as we move toward Election Day.”