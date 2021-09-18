Macon Suicide Prevention walk postponed

It's now postponed because of the rise in Covid cases.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The National Suicide Prevention walk was scheduled for Saturday at Amerson River Park. It’s now postponed because of the rise in Covid cases. Instead a virtual walk will happen on November 13th.

We spoke with a local volunteer, Candice Harnage, from the Association Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She lost her mother to suicide two years ago. She says even though the event will be virtual again this year, it’s still a way for her to connect through a common cause.

“It was just a whole day event, so it really turned out to be a special day regardless. I got to connect with, I have family in Texas that could participate. I have family and friends in Virginia, and D.C., and Alaska, and they all participated,” said Harnage.

If you’d like to register for the walk: