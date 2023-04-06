Macon highlighted for civic engagement, selected to host national conference

Photo Credit to RCC and City of Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Macon has been selected to participate in the Reimagining Civic Commons program (RCC). The Macon Action Plan has also been recognized as a national example of how cities can creatively involve residents in improving their communities.

RCC released a report on civic engagement, which focused on the successes of Macon as well as Lexington, KY– both were chosen because of their work to advance civic engagement and strengthen democracy through public spaces. The report cites Macon’s use of “democraticized implementation,” in that people are actively engaged in planning, designing, and building projects, rather than one organization controlling it all.

