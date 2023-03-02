Macon schools celebrate National Read Across America Day

March 2nd is National Read Across America Day and celebrates the birthday of Dr. Seuss.
Shelby Coates,
Read Across America Web

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Grab a book because Thursday is National Read Across America Day.

The day falls on March 2nd — the birthday of children’s author Doctor Seuss. Thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers celebrate the day by participating in a reading celebrations and activities.

41NBC’s Shelby Coates spent the morning reading to students at L.H. Williams Elementary School in Macon.

The National Education Association first named March 2nd as Read Across America Day in 1998.

