Macon restaurant helping feed the homeless

Famous Mike's allows people to pay it forward by paying for the meals of those in need.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Famous Mike’s on Poplar Street in downtown Macon now has a “Pay it Forward” board.

Customers can pay for the meal of a hungry or homeless person. Once the meal is purchased, the receipt is added to a board at the front of the restaurant.

A person in need can then come in, select a receipt from the board, and take it to the hostess to be seated. It’s been up for two weeks and hundreds of meals have already been purchased.

Owner Mike Seekins says the community support has been amazing.

“I just hope that it sheds light on how many homeless people we have and just brightens somebody’s day,” Seekins said. “No matter how much you can give, whether it’s one meal or 10 meals, it all works.”

You can buy these meals anytime. Just tell your server you’d like to pay for someone else’s meal. They will let you choose something off the menu to “Pay it Forward” for the next person to eat for free.