Macon Regional Crimestoppers reaches $1M reward benchmark

MRCS has awarded $1,004,059 to date to tipsters.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers (MRCS) reaches a one million dollar milestone when it comes to awarding citizens for their crime-solving tips. The non-profit agency has reward more than one million dollars in exchange for tips that lead to the successful capture of wanted fugitives in the Macon regional area.

“This milestone achievement is the result of a successful partnership between our citizens, the media and law enforcement to work toward the shared goal of a safer community,” said Warren Selby, Chairman of Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Selby went on to say the citizens have done their part to address crime by reporting the whereabouts of wanted fugitives who have dangerous and lengthy criminal records.

The one million dollar mark happened on May 10th when an anonymous tipster called the MRCS Tip Line with information about Regional Raines. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office wanted Raines on multiple charges including four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault. The tip led to U.S. Marshals capturing Raines on May 26th.

In all, Macon Regional Crimestoppers has cleared 9,875 cases since its inception in 2000. And MRCS has awarded $1,004,059 to date to tipsters.

MRCS is a local non-profit dedicated to increasing the safety of citizens, serving Bibb, Baldwin, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs, counties. Crimestoppers provides automatic rewards of $1,000 minimum payout on the Top 15 Fugitive List and up to $2,000 for tips leading to the arrest of wanted fugitives.

To learn more about Macon Regional Crimestoppers and to view the list of wanted persons, please click here.