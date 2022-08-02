Macon Re-Entry Coalition seeking volunteers to help with program

The Macon Re-Entry Coalition needs your help to continue giving previously incarcerated individuals a second chance.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Re-Entry Coalition needs your help to continue giving previously incarcerated individuals a second chance.

The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer, so the program is looking for people in the health field, faith-based or non-profit to step up and help.

Several Macon-Bibb organizations make up the program, which addresses the needs of individuals who were previously incarcerated.

One of those individuals is Franky Tripp. He started the program in July 2020.

“My past doesn’t define who I am today,” he said. “I’m waiting on the Lord, and I’m not going to let the weight of the world hold me down.”

Tripp was looking for a second chance just like the thousands that go through the program.

“I got into drugs when I was a teenager, and then I got in trouble with the law, and I knew that I needed help,” he said.

Thanks to the help from the community, he was able to turn his life around and became a handyman. He still receives help today.

“I get a lot of business,” he said. “I also work for myself. I get a lot of business from the community, from church and actually and I got some work from a guy that just walked up one day.”

The CEO of the Macon Re-Entry Coalition, Todd Robinson, says volunteers are a big part of the program.

“You can help with whatever resources you can bring to the table,” Robinson said. “It might be your church, and it might be your non-profit, or it might be someone you’re involved with or it might be that you just donate clothes to the program or shoes.”

The program works closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

According to U.S. Attorney Peter Leary, the program is aimed at reducing crime in middle Georgia, but he says they can’t do it alone.

“Prosecution is an important tool,” he said. “But it’s not going to be the entire success story. We have to give folks the tools to re-enter into society to be successful and we want them to be successful.”

You can volunteer by emailing Pam Lightsey the Law Enforcement Coordinator with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

The coalition is holding an in-person volunteer meeting on September 28.