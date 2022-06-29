Macon Pride hosts ‘Dine Out, Shop Out’

The second annual Macon Pride Dine Out, Shop Out event was held on Tuesday.

20 local businesses are participating in Macon Pride's Dine Out, Shop Out this year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The second annual Macon Pride Dine Out, Shop Out event was held on Tuesday, June 28.

20 local businesses are supporting the cause this year by donating 10% of their sales to Macon Pride.

“Oftentimes in Pride Month, we have a lot of corporates that come out and do the rainbow logos and whatnot,” Macon Pride board member Demarcus Beckham said. “But actually businesses who are here in town who are supporting and directly giving back to our LGBT community, that’s very important.”

Mike Seekins, the owner of Famous Mikes in downtown Macon, says Scott Mitchell, who’s the President of Macon Pride, asked his restaurant to support the event. For Seekins, it was a no-brainer.



“It means everything in the world that we can all do something, agree upon something,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be political. It’s just a cause that we all support and want to help. I’m proud to be a part of it with all of those other restaurants.”

Seekins says the’s actually giving 20% of his sales instead of the 10%.

“We give everyone a good product at a reasonable price,” he said. “We don’t have alcohol, so our sales aren’t as high as a lot of other places. I just decided 10% wasn’t enough.”

The funds raised will go directly to Macon Pride to help with its Pride Week events in September and October.

Beckham says it doesn’t have to be Pride Month for people to support the community or to show their pride.

“Pride is not just one time, one week a year,” he said. “It’s year-round. I share my pride all year round, and I want everyone in the city of Macon to feel comfortable to do that same thing.”

Macon Bagels was closed Tuesday, but it will offer rainbow bagels and donate 10% of proceeds from Wednesday’s sales to Macon Pride.

You can see the full list of participating businesses on the Macon Pride Facebook page.