Macon Pops will celebrate 10 years in style

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon Pops is ringing in its 10th year in style with a Macon legend!

On September 17, Macon Pops will host a gala with special guest Chuck Leavell.

Macon Pops also announced other events it’s planning on hosting this coming year. Leaders say music is a universal language everyone can understand and that they’re excited to be celebrating 10 years of using music to bring people together.

“We want to continue to showcase the music culture that we have,” Steve Moretti said. “And continue to bring more of the community together through music, through the power of music and the arts.”

On May 28, Macon Pops will host the Beatles Greatest Hits at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

Visit the organization’s website to get more information on the upcoming season. You can get tickets for the gala or the Beatles Greatest Hits Show on the website as well.



