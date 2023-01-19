Macon moving company partners with ‘One Warm Coat’ for special delivery

Two Men and a Truck in Macon is taking part in the One Warm Coat initiative

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local moving company is giving back to the Macon community and making sure families can stay warm during the winter months.

Two Men and a Truck in Macon is taking part in the One Warm Coat initiative by helping with a donation delivery. Thursday, the company picked up and dropped off 24 pallets of donated coats and jackets. All the transported coats and clothing went to First Choice Primary Care in Macon for its coat drive.

“Just being able to give back and know these coats are going to go to people in need, definitely makes us feel good,” said owner Johnathan Cuttino. “We’re all about helping people. And we care about the community.”

One Warm Coat’s Zero Waste Initiative is where One Warm Coat partners with wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturers to upcycle outerwear overstock and samples.

This is the second time Two Men and a Truck in Macon has partnered with One Warm Coat to provide coats and outerwear.