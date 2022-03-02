Macon Mayhem players help students celebrate Read Across America Day

Springdale Elementary is promoting reading on Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Macon Mayhem players reading to Springdale Elementary students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Schools across America celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday Wednesday.

March 2 is Read Across America Day and also the writer’s birthday.

The Macon Mayhem, Macon’s Southern Professional Hockey League team, visited Springdale Elementary School to read to students.

Players read Dr. Seuss books to the students and even let students put on some hockey jerseys.

Teachers emphasized the importance of students seeing role models enjoy reading.

“We want to model good behavior all the time,” first grade teacher Leah Mitchell said. “And if they see positive role models in school, that’s always great, but to see them in the public and outside the four walls of the building, that’s even more impactful.”