Macon Mayhem coach Kevin Kerr steps down

The team made the announcement Monday.

Kevin Kerr (Macon Mayhem)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Mayhem coach Kevin Kerr, who led the team from 2015-2018 and then again in 2020-2021, is stepping down.

Kerr went 94-56-18 from 2015-2018, leading the Mayhem to a William B. Coffey Trophy and President’s Cup in 2017 before leaving for a coaching job in the ECHL.

He rejoined the team last summer, leading them to a 32-6-4 record en route to another William B. Coffey Trophy along with SPHL Coach of the Year honors.

“While we are sad to see Kevin [Kerr] leave the Mayhem, we certainly understand and wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of life,” Team Prresident Blair Floyd said. “Kevin has been a corner stone of the Macon Mayhem from the team’s inception in 2014, and we thank him for his service and dedication to the team. We also want to thank him for his leadership during such an unprecedented year and for all the fond memories that he was pivotal in creating.”

“It’s never easy trying to replace a coach such as Kevin [Kerr],” Floyd continued. “We as an ownership group are committed to the growth and future of the team in Macon. We will be diligent in our search for our next coach to ensure they align with our values and culture of excellence. We expect this process to be completed quickly, and we are looking forward to the future of the Mayhem with excitement and enthusiasm as we know the best is yet to come.”

