Macon man wanted for beer theft from Circle K

The incident happened at the Circle K located at 2580 Riverside Drive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating a man whole stole beer from a Circle K. The incident happened around 5:30pm on March 26th at the Circle K located at 2580 Riverside Drive.

Deputies say the suspect entered the store and then put a 24-pack of beer in his blue and grey backpack. The man then left the store without paying for the beer. He was last seen walking toward the bridge on Pierce Avenue at the Riverside Drive intersection.

Deputies describe the suspect as a tall, slender man with short curly hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie that’s blue on inside, black pants and slides. He also wears an earring in his right ear.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.