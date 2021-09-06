Macon man shot while sitting in his car

Photo courtesy of MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a news release, someone shot 48-year-old Roland Brown as he sat inside his vehicle. The shooting happened just before 9 o’clock Friday night on Monroe Avenue in Macon. After that, an ambulance took Brown to Atrium Health Navicent for his injuries.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.