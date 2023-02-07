Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison.

According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.

Hollingshed was 21-years-old at the time of the incident, during which video evidence and eyewitness accounts showed Hollingshed walk over to a truck where 49-year-old Ruben Romero Gonzales was listening to music, fire a shot, and kill Gonzales while robbing him.

Hollingshed was sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison.

Gonzales’ family members were in attendance for the sentencing, including his 11-year-old daughter, who has been offered to opportunity to be part of the R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success in Education) Initiative– which is aimed at children impacted by the trauma of adverse childhood experiences.