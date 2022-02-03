Macon man sentenced to 35 years for his role in meth trafficking network

Chester was one of 19 charged after an investigation centered on drug trafficking in and around motels in the Eisenhower Parkway corridor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man convicted for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking network was sentenced to 35 years for his crimes.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Roderick Chester was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Chester was one of 19 charged after an investigation centered on drug trafficking in and around motels in the Eisenhower Parkway corridor. All 19 defendants were convicted in federal court.

According to court documents and evidence, Chester was a methamphetamine supplier in Macon. Agents caught him supplying methamphetamine to a co-defendant, who then sold the methamphetamine to a confidential source.

Agents intercepted Chester’s phone calls and text messages by wiretap, which revealed further methamphetamine distribution activities.

At the time of his arrest, Chester had $15,000 cash and a firearm in his possession. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

He had previously been convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

During the course of the investigation, the methamphetamine organization distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of “ice” methamphetamine.