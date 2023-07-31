Macon man killed in motorcycle wreck

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A motorcycle accident that left a 48-year-old Macon man dead is being investigated.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Riggins Mill Road near Hubert Smart Airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Its reported that a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a motorcycle, the driver of which was identified as Michael Burnett.

Burnett was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.