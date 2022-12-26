Macon man killed in I-75 accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road.

It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp, from Rocky Creek Road when it collided with the center barrier and then went off the interstate on the right shoulder. The driver, 41-year-old Jerome Jarrell, from Macon, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Coroner Leon Jones. No one else was injured during the incident.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.