Macon man killed by falling tree limb, Coroner says

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that a man was killed while cutting limbs off a tree in his yard Wednesday afternoon, August 18, 2021.

According to Jones, 60 year-old Marvin Little was cutting limbs off of a tree around 1:00 p.m. when a limb fell onto Little, pinning him against the house, and giving Little blunt force trauma to the head.

Jones pronounced Little dead at the scene around 1:35 p.m.