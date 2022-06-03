Macon man dies weeks after wrong-way crash on I-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones have provided an update concerning the May 17th crash in which Jenna Scheidegger of Dawsonville, Georgia was driving a Chevrolet truck down the wrong lane under the influence and collided into a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 41 year-old John Jones of Macon.

According to the BCSO, upon investigation, authorities have found that Scheidegger did not enter the Interstate from the Spring Street exit as originally thought, and instead made a “U-turn” on the interstate and began to head westbound in an eastbound lane. It was at this point that Scheidegger’s vehicle collided with Jones’ vehicle.

Coroner Jones tells 41NBC that John Jones passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, June 3rd due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Traffic Investigators are requesting that Scheidegger’s charge of serious injury by motor vehicle be upgraded to Vehicular Homicide in the 1st degree.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-68CRIME.