Crash on I-16 leaves one critically injured and opens investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A crash on Interstate 16 Monday afternoon has led to an investigation after a driver was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado got onto I-16, and headed in the wrong direction from the Spring Street exit ramp. The driver of the Silverado started to travel the wrong way in the eastbound lane, and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that was headed east.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is in critical condition, while the driver of the Silverado is reported to be uninjured.

I-16 east was closed while authorities looked on scene for clues in the investigation, but was reopened around 3:30 p.m. the same day.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.