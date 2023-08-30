Macon man dies after shooting on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:15, deputies were dispatched to Circle K, located at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue, in response to reports of a person shot. That’s where they say they found 34-yera-old Jerry Lewis Burke of Macon unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Despite deputies rendering aid, Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.