Macon man dies following Sunday crash on Riverside Drive

The crash happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive. The crash happened just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon, was driving a Nissan Rouge and headed north on Riverside Drive. Deputies say Casey went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive, and a Ford Escape headed south on Riverside Drive hit his vehicle.

Both Casey and the 64-year-old driver of the Ford Escape were transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Casey died at the hospital just before 4:00 Sunday afternoo.

The other driver is listed in stable condition at this time.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.