Macon man dies after being hit by vehicle on Hillcrest Avenue

It happened around 10 o'clock Saturday night in the 3100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Macon Saturday night.

It happened around 10 o’clock in the 3100 block of Hillcrest Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A passerby called the sheriff’s office to report a male lying in the roadway. Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive 53-year-old Macon man. Macon-Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead on the scene. His next of kin has not yet been notified.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim was traveling east on Hillcrest Avenue. No one else was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

