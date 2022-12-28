Macon man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle Tuesday night

A Macon man is in critical condition at Atrium Health Navicent after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in critical condition at Atrium Health Navicent after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident happened just before 6:30 on Napier Avenue near Del Park.

Deputies say 53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Avenue near Del Park when he “fell into traffic” and was struck by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 35-year-old Macon woman, was not injured.

No one else was injured. There are no charges pending right now, and the incident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.