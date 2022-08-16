Macon man charged with aggravated assault after shooting and chase at Harrison Rd Walmart

(41NBC/WMGT) — A 66-year-old man has been charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault in connection to an incident that happened on Wilson Road in early August.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, the incident in question happened at 11:37 a.m. on August 9th, where there was an encounter between Kenneth Thomas Cravey and 3 other individuals, all male, and gunfire was exchanged.

After the gunshots were fired, Cravey chased the 3 people down Columbus Road. The vehicle chase led to the parking lot of the Harrison Road Walmart by Eisenhower Parkway, where the vehicle with the 3 people lost control and stuck a tree, leading to the 3 running from the vehicle towards the Murphy’s USA gas station. Cravey remained in the parking lot of the Walmart.

After the BCSO consulted the DA’s office about the investigation, Kenneth Cravey was charged and taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond for 3 counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.