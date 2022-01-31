Macon man arrested in connection to Pansy Avenue fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested on January 27th in connection to the fatal shooting of 47 year-old Kena Jermaine Marshall at 332 Pansy Avenue.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 39 year-old Adam Lee Lamar of Macon was taken into custody and charged with Murder, Count of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, though Lamar also has a separate hold from a warrant out of Baldwin County. Lamar is being held without bond.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.