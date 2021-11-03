Macon man arrested, connected to long string of burglaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest during a “burglary in progress” call around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

According to the BCSO, the Macon-Bibb 911 center received a call concerning an individual breaking the front glass of the family food store on Montpelier Avenue. The suspect who broke the glass was attempting to steal from the store when deputies arrived. Deputies arrested 50 year-old Donald Hammonds after a short chase on foot without incident.

Hammonds is being charged in connection to this burglary, as well as 6 other incidents that involved burglaries and shoplifting along the Napier and Pio Nono areas with additional charges that are still pending. Hammonds is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

The specific events that Hammonds is connected to is as follows:

June 16, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the CVS, located at 1390 Pio Nono Avenue

October 3, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the Family Dollar, located at 800 Pio Nono Avenue

October 23, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the Dollar General Store, located at 3407 Napier Avenue

October 25, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) of the Dollar General Store, located at 3407 at Napier Avenue

October 26, 2021, Theft by Shoplifting- (Felony) (Convicted of three or more previous shopliftings) at the Neighborhood Grocery, located at 3102 Napier Avenue

November 1, 2021, Theft by Shoplifting- (Felony) (Convicted of three or more previous shopliftings) and Criminal Damage to Property-( Felony) at the Exxon, located at 3484 Napier Avenue

November 2, 2021, Burglary-(Felony) at the Family Foods, located at 2793 Montpelier Avenue

Anyone with information about Hammonds or these incidents is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.